Column: Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MP - There is still a lot of hard work to do, but I am proud to see the Government delivering on promises and improving services

It has been a busy few weeks in Westminster, with many Government announcements on a range of key issues which I know matter to people living and working across Spen Valley.

£102 million has been pledged to modernise over 1000 GP surgeries, including in Mirfield and Cleckheaton, to make space for 8.3 million more appointments nationally.

The Strategic Defence Review committed to modernising the Royal Navy, building new munitions factories and submarines, providing better housing for the armed forces and updating our nuclear deterrent. Mental health support for young people will be boosted with a rollout scheme to allow 900,000 more pupils to get help at school.

New powers are being given to the police to tackle anti-social behaviour by seizing and destroying offenders’ vehicles, such as off-road bikes, within 48 hours. £2.1 billion of funding has been committed to West Yorkshire to transform transport and boost economic growth in our region.

Kim Leadbeater MP opening Streetbikes' new Active Travel Hub at Spen Athletics Track.

New immigration measures have been introduced through the Immigration White Paper and net migration figures have fallen by half in 12 months.

There is still a lot of hard work to do to turn the country around, but I am proud to see the Government delivering on promises and improving services for local people in my constituency of Spen Valley and across the whole country.

On 13th June, my Private Members’ Bill, which if passed would allow terminally ill adults choice at the end of life, will return to Parliament for another session of debate as Report Stage continues. I anticipate it will then have its Third Reading on the 20th June, when MPs will get another chance to vote on the legislation. If it passes this stage, it will move to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

I have worked tirelessly with individuals and organisations of all persuasions to make sure this bill has the most effective safeguards for any legislation of its type in the world, and I am pleased MPs will have more chance to debate the issue and share the moving stories of their constituents affected by the failings of the status quo.

Kim Leadbeater MP, fellow Kirklees MPs, the Chancellor and the Mayor of West Yorkshire welcoming a £2.1 billion investment in transport for the region.

Outside of Parliament, in recent weeks, I held my regular ‘Friends of Mirfield’ meeting with local groups and organisations. We heard from Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire and Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Lowe about the ‘Vision Zero’ project in our region, which aims to half all road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 and end them by 2040.

We heard the views of local people with lived experience of dangerous driving and irresponsible parking, and I am looking forward to working with stakeholders across the constituency and the region on this issue, as I know it means a great deal to many people.

I spoke to the young people at Birstall Scout Group about the importance of democracy and my role as Spen Valley’s Member of Parliament, and awarded a Chief Scout Gold Award to Beth from the group.

I officially opened Streetbikes’ new ‘Spen Active Travel Hub’ at Spen Valley Athletics Track, and joined one of their fantastic inclusive cycling sessions. I met with Maxine from the WomenCentre to talk about their work supporting and empowering victims of domestic abuse in Spen Valley and the wider area.

I supported Cleckheaton Ladies Cricket Club as my ‘Charity of the Month’ with a £200 donation, and heard about The Legacy Project – plans to extend and refurbish the changing rooms at the club.

I joined volunteers at Little Deer Wood in Mirfield to help tidy up the canal as part of Paddle UK’s ‘Big Paddle Clean Up’ – aiming to keep our waterways free of rubbish. I met with local volunteers to discuss plans for this year’s Heckmondwike Christmas Lights, to mark the 125th anniversary.

Thank you for reading, and if you need to contact myself and my team, don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected]