Column: Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MP - Reflecting on a busy summer

As Parliament returns after summer recess, I have been reflecting on a busy summer in Spen Valley where it was been lovely to meet so many great people at some of our many excellent businesses, community groups, charities, sports clubs and events. I want to thank everyone for taking the time to invite me and for the many interesting and useful conversations I have had.

It is very important to me to engage and listen to constituents, discuss important issues and hear their views and opinions. Politics can be a pretty hostile business, and sadly the abuse, threats and intimidation people in public life face feels worse than ever, but when I am out and about in Spen Valley it is reassuring that the vast majority of people are respectful, whatever their views may be.

In recent weeks, some key announcements from the Government include: improving access to health services by extending the hours of Community Diagnostic Centres to 12 hours a day, 7 days a week – putting the focus of healthcare back into our communities, giving new sentencing powers to judges to restrict the freedoms of criminals – including expanded drug testing, facing bans from sporting events and bars, and tougher limits on travel freedoms, investing £100 million more into our Border Security command, and investing £100 million into technical education and beginning to trial new ways to identify opportunities for young people who are most at risk of falling out of the school system.

This month marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, and it was very moving to see many powerful events taking place across the country to honour those who served, including here in Mirfield where I was proud to be represented by my parents at the event at St Mary’s Church.

Kim hosting a shopping event at Lime Tree Boutique in Heckmondwike

In Spen Valley in recent weeks, I enjoyed the Bank Holiday weekend at the Summer Open Day & Fete at St Mary’s Church, brilliantly organised by Mirfield Team Parish, supported CleckFest Beer Festival at Cleckheaton Sports Club – raising vital funds for their changing room legacy project, and attended the fantastic PHAB Festival - the annual community event at East Bierley Cricket Club raising money for PHAB Club which runs a wide range of activities for children and young people with disabilities. I am always inspired by the hard work and dedication of volunteers to organise so many brilliant events.

I welcomed new business Hardscape Supplies Co to their new site in Cleckheaton - supplying building and hard landscaping supplies. I spoke to Croft House Women’s Institute in Upper Hopton about my life before politics and my work as an MP, and I met young people attending the Sensory Play UK School Holiday activity session in Cleckheaton - with lots of fun activities to promote positive mental health and wellbeing. I finished August by hosting a fabulous shopping event at Lime Tree Boutique in Heckmondwike where they offer a fantastic range of women’s clothing and accessories at very affordable prices.

As Parliament returns, the focus of the Government will be to continue its efforts to address the challenges we face as a result of over a decade of decisions made under previous administrations, and I will continue to do my part. If you think there is anything myself and my team can help you with, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected].