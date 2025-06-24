Column: KCALC: Parcel delivery scam warning: stay vigilant!

I got a text asking me to click on a link to reschedule a parcel delivery I’d missed. I was waiting for a parcel from Royal Mail at the time, so I clicked on the link and was asked to make a payment. Luckily, my daughter told me the text is a scam and to ignore it, but I almost gave away my personal details. How can I spot the signs of this type of scam myself in the future?

Parcel delivery scams are becoming increasingly common. Ones involving texts and emails are known as phishing scams, and aim to trick you into giving away your personal information and financial details, so your bank account and money can be accessed.

One way scammers do this is by enticing people to click on links, which can lead to fake websites, in the hope that this information will be entered.

While scammers can pretend to be from any parcel delivery company, many of them choose Royal Mail because it’s the largest delivery company in the UK. This means the chances of scammers contacting someone who receives parcels from Royal Mail, is higher.

Parcel delivery scam warning: stay vigilant!

These scams can be in the form of a text, like yours was, or an email or phone call. There are also reports of fake ‘Something for You’ cards, which Royal Mail leave when a delivery is attempted, but no-one is home.

Here are some tips on how you can stay vigilant and spot the signs of a parcel delivery scam, and other scam messages:

If you’re waiting for a parcel, and get a message that asks you to pay to get it, or reschedule the delivery, it’s usually a scam.

Don’t click any links or attachments in the text or email. Delivery companies won’t ask you to pay them through a link in an email or text.

Parcel delivery scammers often pretend to be from an organisation like Royal Mail, and can try to make you click on a fake version of the company’s genuine website, which asks for personal information or login details - these can appear real.

To check if a link is genuine, hover your mouse over the link without clicking on it, or press and hold on the link on a mobile device. You should be able to see the address the link goes to, and check it’s the same as the company’s official website address.

Make sure you check the address carefully - fake link addresses can look similar to the genuine address.

Other signs of a message that is a scam include bad spelling and grammar, and when it starts with a general greeting instead of your name. But, scam messages can sometimes be sophisticated - so don’t rely on obvious mistakes only.

If you get an email, check if the email address matches the sender’s name or organisation - you might have to click on their name to see the email address.

If there’s something you’re unsure about, don’t feel pressured to act. You can find the official details for the company the person who has contacted you says they’re from, and ask the company if they’ve contacted you.

Royal Mail has a helpful page on its website of examples of delivery scams, including text messages and emails people have received.

You can check if you think something you’ve seen online, or in a text or email you’ve received, might be a scam, using an online tool on the Citizens Advice website. If you have been scammed, you can report it on the Citizens Advice website, and check what else you need to do - including protecting yourself from further risks.

Being targeted by a scammer or falling victim to a scam can make people feel anxious or embarrassed, but it’s important to remember scammers are clever and scams can happen to anyone. Reporting them helps track down and stop scammers, and prevent other people from ending up in the same situation.

Stay safe!

If you would like support with any of the issues above, contact Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre on 0808 278 7896, fill in our online form at www.kcalc.org.uk/contact-us, or drop into our Dewsbury Contact Centre on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9.30am-3pm.