Column: Katie Butler, Travel with Katie Butler: 60 year old specialist tour operator ceases trading in the UK

Last week we heard the saddening news that Specialist Tour Operator Balkan Holidays had made the decision to close for business and halt all its UK operations and all forward bookings were to be cancelled.

It brings me great sadness when one of our suppliers close their doors and call time, more so when it is a small independent business that I have worked closely with for the whole of my time in the industry. Established almost 60 years ago the travel agent favourite displayed a message on its website saying: “We regret to inform you that Balkan Holidays Ltd has as of 24th of April 2025, closed for business in the UK. Clients currently on holiday will be unaffected. The company remains solvent, but has ceased trading, however all forward holiday bookings have been cancelled. All clients will be notified and refunded in full. May we kindly ask for patience as we process the refunds and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you for your past business and please accept our most sincere apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience.”

Balkan Holidays were particularly popular in our area, offering flights from both Humberside and Leeds Bradford Airport for as long as I can remember and our staff members have over the years been lucky enough to be hosted by Balkan Holidays on educational visits to experience the resorts and hotels.

Alexander Stoyanov, Balkan Holidays Ltd UK managing director, said: “It is really sad that the company should cease trading in the UK after all these years. “The company is solvent, but it has become increasingly difficult to be competitive and profitable in the UK. “Nobody will be left out of pocket and all suppliers will be paid and I thank them sincerely for their support over the years. “I am really sorry to disappoint our loyal customers and the fantastic travel agents, who have booked holidays with us for this summer and beyond and have given us so much business over the years; all customers will be refunded in full.

If you have booked with a travel agent your agent will have made contact with you to assist you with your refund and help to find an alternative holiday if required. Those that have booked direct with the tour operator are requested to send an email to: [email protected].

I spent much of the start of last week checking e-mails and voicemail at all hours expecting the knock-on effect of the power failure across Spain and Portugal to have a huge impact on flight operations. Thankfully (and I have to say I am still in disbelief) our customers at Total Travel managed to escape any severe disruption and I am relieved that we had very few lengthy delays to deal with. Of course, it was a different story for many as we do know that millions were caught up in the (at rime of writing) yet to be explained chaos with some planes grounded and cities were in almost total blackout.

All this aside we enjoyed an extremely busy week across our branches and last-minute deals were literally flying off the shelves and accounted for a huge total of 43% of our new bookings. It goes without saying when the sun is shining we are keen to grab some more.