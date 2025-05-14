Make it easier for your loved ones to find your will when it matters most 📝

Making a will protects your loved ones – but ensuring it can be found is just as important

Register your will with the National Will Register for free this month (usually £30)

Over 10 million wills are already logged, helping families locate them when needed

Registration helps, but safe storage and telling loved ones where it is remains crucial

Register searches cost from £65, and will-writing services lack solicitor-level protections

Making a will is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your loved ones – but ensuring it can be found after your death is just as vital.

Fresh from sharing 7 ways making wills can protect your loved ones, Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert (MSE) team is highlighting a way to boost your peace of mind by registering your will for free.

Why you should register your will

Your will should always be stored securely – typically at a solicitor’s office or in a safe place at home – and your loved ones should know where to find it.

But as an added layer of security, you can also register it with the National Will Register, a commercial service that logs the location of your will so it can be tracked down when needed.

More than 10 million wills, covering over half of all wills in the UK, are already registered with the service.

It's important to note that while registration is helpful, it should be seen as a backup, not a substitute for proper storage and communication. A will that's registered but poorly stored or unknown to family can still go unfound.

How it works – and how to get it free in May

Normally, it costs £30 to register a will. But throughout May, you can register it for free. All you need to provide are:

The testator's (will-maker's) full name, date of birth, and address

Contact details

The date the will was written

Details of where it is stored (e.g. home address or solicitor’s firm)

It’s important to note that while registration is free this month, searching the register isn’t – even if you're trying to locate your own will. Searches currently start from £65.

What happens if a solicitor goes out of business?

If your will is stored by a regulated solicitor, there are strict rules in place to protect it. Should the solicitor's firm close down, your will must either be transferred to another regulated provider or securely stored by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

But will-writing services aren't subject to the same protections. If you're using one, make sure to ask what would happen to your will if the business shuts down.

