Not-for-profit vets clinic opens in town

A not-for-profit veterinary company has opened a practice in Dewsbury.

The Animal Trust opened on Railway Street on Monday (14 January) and is welcoming all patients in and around the Kirklees area.

Set up by vets with the main focus on the welfare of animals, the organisation reinvests all profits back into the business for the benefit of its patients.

The new Dewsbury clinic is based in the heart of town with a large free car park available to all patients, providing veterinary facilities including general practice care, dentistry, surgery, X-ray, orthopaedics, and an onsite laboratory.

Owen Monie, founder of Animal Trust, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be opening our second clinic in Yorkshire.

“The success of our Tingley clinic has increased demand across the county, therefore we identified the need of a not-for-profit veterinary clinic further west in Yorkshire.

“Unlike most veterinary clinics, we offer free consultations with experts to enable patients to access care and advice on treatment exactly when they need help.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, you can visit any Animal Trust clinic across the UK.”

The Dewsbury clinic is open between 8.30am and 6.30pm, seven days a week.

Email dewsbury@animaltrust.org.uk or telephone 01924 927220 to find our more information.