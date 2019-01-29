North Kirklees venues overlooked for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

It's a case of 'thanks, but no thanks' for North Kirklees rugby grounds after the host grounds for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup were announced this morning.

Both Batley and Dewsbury had launched bids to host matches in the women's tournament at their Mount Pleasant and Tetley's Stadium grounds respectively.

Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium will host a quarter-final, however, and there will be matches held across Yorkshire.

Leeds will host more games than any other city, including a men’s semi-final at Elland Road, three matches at Headingley, and two women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final double headers.

Hull’s KCOM Stadium will host two men’s games including a quarter-final tie,, while Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium will stage three men’s games and Sheffield will play host to one match at Bramhall Lane as well as a wheelchair fixture at EIS Sheffield.

York meanwhile, will be a major hub for the women’s event, hosting group games and both semi-finals.