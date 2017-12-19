New £400,000 surgery brings state-of-the-art service to Spen, Batley and Dewsbury patients

A new state-of-the-art £400,000 surgery is taking a medical practice serving people in Spen, Batley and Dewsbury into a new era.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin cut the ribbon to open Cook Lane Surgery, Heckmondwike, bringing improvements in service and building upon four decades of experience under partners Dr Nasar Khan and Dr Adnam Jabbar.

The medical team have moved into the new premises from Albion Street Surgery, a building which was in need of repair and was not meeting the needs of the local community using its services, said practice manager Melanie Lockwood.

She said the team was thrilled at the exciting move and hoped the surgery could make its mark in Heckmondwike and surrounding areas by providing excellent patient care through the NHS.

The building, the former Brookroyd Surgery, has been completely refurbished thanks to funding from the Clinical Care Comissioning Group in North Kirklees.

Melanie said: “The surgery is state-of-the-art. We can do minor surgery here and hold different clinics, such as, for example, opthalomology and “triple A” abdominal aortic aneuryrism screening for men over the age of 65.”

Tracy Brabin MP said: “It was an honour to be asked to open the newly refurbished surgery. I was very encouraged to see the resources that are being used in the surgery, as well as hearing the nurses talk about their preventative work and their support for women’s health and wellbeing. I hope this practise has continued success and I look forward to working with them in the future.”