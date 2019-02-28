New £1.2m train station facelift provides 'stunning gateway to Dewsbury'

February sunshine is not the only thing providing rail users with a warm welcome in Dewsbury after a £1.2m facelift of the station’s facilities was completed this month.

A fresh look, a cheaper parking service and beefed-up safety features at the Wellington Road site will be met with further investment in the coming months, when a waiting room will be erected on platform one of the station along with provision for toilets - the absence of which has been a long-standing gripe for rail users.

Dewsbury councillor Eric Firth has been a driving force behind the transformation.

It is believed to be the first time in the station’s 170 year history that the station has been developed in any way.

Labour Councillor Eric Firth, who has campaigned for changes at the station for a number of years, said the transformation was the result of a partnership between Kirklees Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

He was sure this was the first time there had been changes to the front of the station since it was built, and commented on the positive difference it would now make to passengers.

The car park has undergone pedestrianisation, and there are now free parking bays enabling stays of up to 20 minutes for anyone picking up or dropping off passengers.

This comes with the recent introduction of 50 pence and £1 charges as opposed to the previous minimum of £2.

“The days of dancing around cars and taxis dropping off or picking up people are gone,” said Councillor Firth, “there are now designated areas in the new and improved car park.

“I am delighted that this has been welcomed by many people in the town and also the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade.

“These wonderful improvements are just part of the regeneration of Dewsbury which is currently in progress. Dewsbury people will soon be seeing many positive things happening in Dewsbury this year.”

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Communities and Environment, said: “I’m delighted that these improvement works are now complete.

“By investing in this essential part of our transport infrastructure we can really kick off the transformation we have planned for Dewsbury, ensuring that it becomes an even better place to live, work, study and do business.”