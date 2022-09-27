West Yorkshire traffic update: Slow moving traffic on the M62 Westbound

Congestion

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Slow moving traffic on the M62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Terrace, Copley - Road closed due to water main work on Calder Terrace both ways from Copley Lane to Mill Street.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Westcliffe Road at A643 Westgate.

Holdsworth Court, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Holdsworth Court at Carr Street.

Gladstone Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Gladstone Street at Tofts Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Stanley Street at B6120 Whitcliffe Road

Albert Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Albert Street at Vine Street.

Holdsworth Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Holdsworth Street at Albert Street.

Vine Avenue, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Vine Avenue at Vine Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vine Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Vine Street at Tennyson Place.

Brooklyn Drive, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Brooklyn Drive at Brooklyn Road.

Kestrel View, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Kestrel View at Balme Road.

Ings Crescent, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Ings Crescent at A638 Bradford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornleigh Drive, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Thornleigh Drive at A62 Leeds Road.

Saxton Street, Heckmondwike - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Saxton Street at A62 Leeds Road.

Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Leeds Old Road at Nunroyd.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

B6136, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Davis Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad