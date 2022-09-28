West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays on the M62 Westbound and Eastbound

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Slow moving traffic on the M62.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 30 mph.

A629, Halifax - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A629 Broad Street Northbound between Caygill Terrace and St James Road. Average speed five mph.

A629, Halifax - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 25 minute. In the construction area.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Calder Terrace, Copley - Road closed due to water main work on Calder Terrace both ways from Copley Lane to Mill Street.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

Vine Street, Cleckheaton - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Vine Street at Tennyson Place.

Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge - Stop/go boards and telecoms work on Firthcliffe Road at Firthcliffe Lane.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Storrs Hill Road, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Storrs Hill Road at Baring-Gould Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.