Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Monday, October 17.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Slow moving traffic on the M62.

A1 - Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on A1 Northbound from A639 (Barnsdale Bar) to B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Congestion to A1M (Marr). Traffic appears to be getting through again for now.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A1/Doncaster By-Pass - Severe delays of 42 minutes and delays increasing on Doncaster By-Pass Northbound between A1(M) (Marr) and A1. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642, Stanley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.