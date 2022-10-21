Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Friday, October 21.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to Hartshead Moor Services. In the construction area.

Congestion

Slow moving traffic on the M62

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Thorncliffe Road, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Thorncliffe Road both ways from A638 Halifax Road to Track Road.

Torridon Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Torridon Road both ways from Wrexhall Road to Athlone Drive.

Old Bank Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Old Bank Road both ways between A638 Wakefield Road and Hollinroyd Road.

Cromwell Place, Ossett - Road closed due to water main work on Cromwell Place both ways between B6129 Dale Street and Milton Place.

Cluntergate, Horbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Cluntergate both ways from A642 Northfield Lane to Stringer Lane.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Andrew Street, Featherstone - Road closed due to gas main work on Andrew Street both ways from A645 Wakefield Road to St Martins Close.

Darkfield Lane, Pontefract - Road closed due to gas main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Pontefract Road and Ashdene Grove.

Roadworks

A629, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A629 Keighley Road at Beechwood Road.

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Westholme Road.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

Huddersfield Road, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Huddersfield Road at Norman Street.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Bramston Street at Thomas Street.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at Albert Street.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

A644, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A62, Liversedge - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A62 Huddersfield Road at Union Road.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

Lowry Road, Tingley - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Lowry Road at Longwood Road.

A650, Tingley - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Bradford Road at Smithy Lane (Blackgates School).

Dewsbury Road, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Dewsbury Road at B6129 Dale Street.

A642, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Bridge Road near Holyoake Terrace.

Daw Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Daw Lane at The Sycamores.

Thornes Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Thornes Road at B6475 Thornbury Road.

A642, Stanley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.