The Queen: Where can I lay floral tributes in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen?

Following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II death, many people across North Kirklees have been paying tribute and signing the books of condolence, but where can you lay floral tributes?

By Jessica Barton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:00 pm

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many people will choose to express their sadness by laying flowers.

Kirklees Council have asked that members of the public leave their floral tributes at the following locations:

Dewsbury - Memorial Gardens, Longcauseway

Flowers placed in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Batley - Memorial Gardens/Market Place

Cleckheaton - Memorial Park

