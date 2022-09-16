The Queen: What Kirklees Council services will be running over the bank holiday weekend?
As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has declared a bank holiday on Monday, September 19.
For Kirklees council, this means there will be some changes to services and all non-essential services will not be operating.
Bin collections
Bin collections for residents will be taking place on bank holiday Monday, however, collections will start earlier than usual.
Most Popular
Due to this, Kirklees Council are asking residents to leave bins out early, or overnight if possible.
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday. They will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.
Library services, KAL leisure centres, Highways and Customer Service Centres
These services will remain closed or non-operational on Monday and open as normal on Tuesday, September 20.
Weddings and Funerals
All pre-arranged weddings and funerals booked at Kirklees Council venues will go ahead as normal.
Emergency contacts
As always, Kirklees Council 24-hour emergency contacts will remain operational.
For full details and emergency phone numbers, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/contact-the-council/emergency-contacts.aspx