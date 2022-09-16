The Queen: What Kirklees Council services will be running over the bank holiday weekend?

For Kirklees council, this means there will be some changes to services and all non-essential services will not be operating.

Bin collections

Bin collections for residents will be taking place on bank holiday Monday, however, collections will start earlier than usual.

Flag flying half-mast outside Batley Town Hall.

Due to this, Kirklees Council are asking residents to leave bins out early, or overnight if possible.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday. They will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.

Library services, KAL leisure centres, Highways and Customer Service Centres

These services will remain closed or non-operational on Monday and open as normal on Tuesday, September 20.

Weddings and Funerals

All pre-arranged weddings and funerals booked at Kirklees Council venues will go ahead as normal.

Emergency contacts

As always, Kirklees Council 24-hour emergency contacts will remain operational.