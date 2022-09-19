The Queen: Watch this Video from when Queen Elizabeth II visited Heckmondwike in 1990

The Queen was invited to Claremont House - which is a council-run residential care home for people living with dementia - for the official opening, in which she interacted with residents and staff.

The video shows the Queen talking to the residents, in which she asks them, "do you live here” and “do they look after you well?”.

In response to the Queen’s questions one resident explains how she lives at another care home.

Queen Elizabeth II with staff at Claremont House.

One staff member interrupts the conversation to explain, she says: “A lot of these ladies have come temporarily to stay here. The home that they are living in is being refurbished.”

Further on in the video, one resident says to the Queen: “We don’t see enough of you though”, in which Her Majesty responds: “I will have to try and remedy that won’t I?.”

Councillor Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care at Kirklees Council, said: “We welcomed Her Majesty The Queen to officially open Claremont House on November 30, 1990.

“She unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, signed the guest book and spent time speaking with staff and residents.”

Her Majesty’s funeral will take place today at 11am at Westminster Abbey, where she married Prince Philip in 1947, and where she was crowned in 1953.