The Queen: Tributes continue to pour in from across north Kirklees following the Proclamation of King Charles III

In accordance with Palace protocol the Proclamation, which is the formal announcement of the new Monarch, was made locally by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed on Sunday (September 11).

Following this many people across North Kirklees are still paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Eighty-six-year-old Derek Greenwood, from Cleckheaton, said: “The Queen has done so much good for all these years, I am very grateful.

Tineke Bentley signing the book of condolence at All Saints’ Parish Church in Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think Charles will make a good King, over the last few days he has changed and become very serious. I think he will be okay.”

Tineke Bentley, licence lay minister at All Saints’ Parish Church in Batley, said: “Queen Elizabeth, our role model for so many years, her example of commitment and love.

“I always remember her words spoken at the event of 9/11 in 2001 “pain is the price we pay for love”. It has stayed with me ever since, words from lived experience.

“Thank you Ma’am for who you were and what you meant to us.”

Derk Greenwood from Cleckheaton.

Following the Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III by The Mayor of Kirklees, a civic service of prayers and vigil was held for Her Majesty at Dewsbury Minster on Sunday, September 11.

Speaking after the service, Maureen Hobson, a member of the team Parish in Dewsbury, said: “I am here because I want to show my love and my sadness of having lost Queen Elizabeth II who has been such a wonderful Monarch, an example, has shown humility and has always been for the people.

“It's a very sad day but I am also looking forward to our new king, King Charles III.”

Rev Ruth Wood, Minister of Dewsbury Baptist Church, said: “The Queen to me was a real example of what it is like to be a godly woman and a godly leader.

Floral tributes at Cleckheaton Memorial Gardens.

“She showed with her humility, courage and wisdom what it can be like to be a true leader. Even though she didn't have any real power, she had that authority that just went with her person.

“She was wonderful and I am going to miss her very much.”