News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: Take a look back at Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to Heckmondwike in 1990

We have taken a trip down memory lane for a fond look back to when Queen Elizabeth II visited Heckmondwike over 30 years ago.

By Jessica Barton
Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:00 am

These photos, courtesy of Kirklees Council, show the Queen visiting Claremont House, on Brighton Street, on November 30, 1990.

The Queen was welcomed to Claremont House to officially open the home.

Here are 11 pictures from her visit.

Do you remember the Queen's visit to Heckmondwike or have any other royal memories to share? Email your stories and photos to: [email protected]

1. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike

Members of the public greeting The Queen.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

2. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the plaque at Claremont House.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

3. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitor book at Claremont House.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Claremont House residents.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
QueenKirklees Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 3