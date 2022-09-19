These photos, courtesy of Kirklees Council, show the Queen visiting Claremont House, on Brighton Street, on November 30, 1990.

The Queen was welcomed to Claremont House to officially open the home.

Here are 11 pictures from her visit.

Do you remember the Queen's visit to Heckmondwike or have any other royal memories to share? Email your stories and photos to: [email protected]

1. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike Members of the public greeting The Queen. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the plaque at Claremont House. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitor book at Claremont House. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth II visits Claremont House in Heckmondwike Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Claremont House residents. Photo: SUB Photo Sales