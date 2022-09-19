The Queen: Take a look back at Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to Heckmondwike in 1990
We have taken a trip down memory lane for a fond look back to when Queen Elizabeth II visited Heckmondwike over 30 years ago.
These photos, courtesy of Kirklees Council, show the Queen visiting Claremont House, on Brighton Street, on November 30, 1990.
The Queen was welcomed to Claremont House to officially open the home.
Here are 11 pictures from her visit.
Do you remember the Queen's visit to Heckmondwike or have any other royal memories to share?
