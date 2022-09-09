The Queen: Here's when the Proclamation, prayers and vigil will take place for North Kirklees

Yesterday at 6.40pm, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Following Her Majesty’s death, Coun Shabir Pandor said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For most of us, she’s the only monarch we’ve ever known, and leaves such an outstanding legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know residents from communities across Kirklees will want to express, and share, their thoughts at this sad moment for our country.”

Kirklees Council will make the Proclamation of Accession on Saturday (September 10), with a time to be confirmed.

The Proclamation will be read by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, at Huddersfield Town Hall on Ramsden Street.

Following the proclamation, services of prayer and vigil will be held at 4pm in Dewsbury and Huddersfield.