The Queen: 'Her Majesty Malika Elizabeth Doyyam will be deeply missed ', says The Kirklees Faith Network

Last Thursday (September 8), Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Following her death, a spokesperson from the Kirklees Faith Network of Sufi-Muslim Mosque said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II came from a generation to whom duty, discipline and service towards the country was everything. She herself lived with these cherished values until the last few days of her amazing 96 year life.

"She was also an amazing woman in terms of her personal qualities. Those who were fortunate to meet Her Majesty were always struck by the monarch's humble 'down to earth' character.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen would speak to her guests, and to well-wishers, in a way as if she had known them all her life. She also had that unique talent of quickly putting people at ease.

"She was a monarch in our nation's history like none ever seen before - with a humble heart, a charming wit, and a hidden sense of humour.

“Her voice echoed a strong sense of humility - as well as humanity - despite this charming lady having the status of being head of state.

"She was also a very intelligent lady who knew a lot and was far more in touch with public sentiments than her government ministers and politicians.

"Her seventy year reign saw an era of huge social, economic, technological, and political change taking place not only within the British Isles, but also across the rest of the globe.

"But the Queen had her own desire as well to bring a change in the monarchy's attitude towards the empire and the Commonwealth.

“Whilst her predecessors saw the 'colonies' as a place where they could go with a gun to shoot tigers and lions, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II instead wanted to understand, and to sit in, the ceremonies of all those hundreds of diverse cultures, tribes, and different faith groups, which at one point in our history made up Britain's colourful empire, and still make up a great deal of colour even today as the Commonwealth family of nations.

"And she did push through the change in attitude by making hundreds upon hundreds of state visits across the globe over the past seventy years of her long reign. Her son King Charles III has picked up that same open minded approach of his late mother's with just as much passion.

"Most of us have grown up without knowing any other head of state besides 'Malika' Elizabeth - the 'Doyyam'. ‘Malika’ is the Urdu word for 'Queen' and 'Doyyam' in Urdu means 'The Second'.

"Her Majesty Malika Elizabeth Doyyam will be deeply missed - and our condolences go out to her family and to His Majesty King Charles III."

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19.