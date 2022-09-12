News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Queen: Dewsbury Chamber Trade send their 'heartfelt condolences' to the royal family

Dewsbury Chamber Trade has expressed condolences to the royal family after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

By Jessica Barton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:30 pm

On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Following her death, Paul Ellis, President of Dewsbury Chamber Trade, said: “On behalf of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to King Charles and his family on the very sad passing of his dear Mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“The Queen over her 70 years reign had always been a great supporter to Trade, Manufacturers and Industry in our Country. Which ever City, Town, village and High Street the Queen always had time to visit the very largest of employers to the smallest of Crofters with the same level of interest and knowledgeable questions.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Most Popular

“We now say are final farewell and thank you.”

Read More

Read More
The Queen: We take a look back at the Queen's visits to Dewsbury, Batley and Spe...
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Dewsbury train Station in October 1954.
QueenHer Majesty