The Queen: Dewsbury Chamber Trade send their 'heartfelt condolences' to the royal family
Dewsbury Chamber Trade has expressed condolences to the royal family after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.
Following her death, Paul Ellis, President of Dewsbury Chamber Trade, said: “On behalf of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to King Charles and his family on the very sad passing of his dear Mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
“The Queen over her 70 years reign had always been a great supporter to Trade, Manufacturers and Industry in our Country. Which ever City, Town, village and High Street the Queen always had time to visit the very largest of employers to the smallest of Crofters with the same level of interest and knowledgeable questions.
Most Popular
-
1
Batley Gala: Over 1,000 people attended popular Batley event including boxing sensation Amaar Akbar
-
2
Man hurt during brawl outside Batley hairdressers today
-
3
Local voices: Hafeezah Soni from the Jo Cox Foundation on The Belonging in Batley and Spen project
-
4
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
5
His Majesty King Charles III officially announced as the new Monarch with Kirklees Proclamation
“We now say are final farewell and thank you.”