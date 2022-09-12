On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, surrounded by her family at Balmoral.

Following her death, Paul Ellis, President of Dewsbury Chamber Trade, said: “On behalf of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to King Charles and his family on the very sad passing of his dear Mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“The Queen over her 70 years reign had always been a great supporter to Trade, Manufacturers and Industry in our Country. Which ever City, Town, village and High Street the Queen always had time to visit the very largest of employers to the smallest of Crofters with the same level of interest and knowledgeable questions.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We now say are final farewell and thank you.”