Mirfield’s previous RAFA branch, at the Astral Social Club, disbanded at the start of the millennium due to low membership numbers as a result of the loss of the World War II generation.

However, after a diligent two-year planning process, led by branch chairman Richard Conley, the Mirfield branch has now been reformed, with The Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, being its main base.

The new branch, which was officially recognised with the unveiling of a plaque, has already recruited around 40 members and Mr Conley, who serves in the RAF in Lincolnshire, is proud of the reformation.

The RAF association branch of Mirfield has reformed following a ceremony at the Old Colonial

He said: “We’re doing well. We have got around 40 members and it’s a nice mix.

"We have got serving members of the RAF and veterans and we have got associate members as well, like members of the public who have joined and are supporting us.

“There are several branches around West Yorkshire, for example in Batley and Birstall, Yeadon, Horsforth and over 300 branches in the country.

“Mirfield is bucking a trend in that there was a downward trend recently in terms of forming a new branch, due to the loss of the World War II generation.

“I serve in the RAF but I had no idea how to start a RAFA club. I was in the Old Colonial one night and the chairman of the Huddersfield branch just happened to be in there and I asked him about how to start a RAFA club.

“In less than two years, we have gone from a registered members group to an official branch.

“So it is really difficult to form a new branch but we’re doing pretty well in Mirfield and there is a sense of the baton being passed onto the next generation.”

Mr Conley thanked Lord Bhana, Mr Bunting and Tim Wood, licensee at the Old Colonial, for their assistance.

“I can’t thank Tim enough,” Mr Conley said. “I have known him a long time. We were very honoured to have Lord Bhana and Nick Bunting.