Pakistan floods: Birstall Rotary Club raises £500 towards the Pakistan Flood Appeal

Devastating floods have hit Pakistan, submerging vast areas of land.

Around 33 million people, including approximately 16 million children, have been affected and as many as seven million people have been temporarily displaced

To help contribute towards the relief effort and the support needed, several volunteers from the Birstall Rotary Club – along with five Rotakids from Carlton Junior and Infant School - carried out an eight-hour collection at Tesco in Batley.

The Birstall Rotary Club has helped raise £500 towards the appeal.

The collection, which took place on Saturday, September 17, raised a total of £500.

Jeremy Parkinson, Public Relations Officer at Birstall Rotary Club, said: “There is a great humanitarian need in Pakistan at the moment and we felt as an organisation that we needed to help.

“£500 is a pretty good result, we are satisfied with that.

“A word of thanks to the Carlton Road school children - all five of them - that came to help collect, but especially to the people who gave generously whilst we was there

The Rotary Club was joined by pupils from Carlton Junior and Infant School.

“Thank you to Tesco as well for allowing us to collect in their store.”

The Rotary Club is an international organisation which was founded in 1905 in America - There are now thousands of clubs across the world.

The club is a meeting of like-minded people who work together to help the community and promote goodwill and peace.