One year on from her sad passing, the Dewsbury Reporter takes a look back on the tributes which were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, 2022, many people across Kirklees were left ‘saddened’ by the news.

Following the announcment, the now former Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was this nation’s longest reigning monarch and throughout her 70 years on the throne, demonstrated her ongoing love for and dedication to the whole country.

"Her sense of duty never wavered, even in times of personal sadness and illness, and she was respected around the world.”

The former Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Shabir Pandor, said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For most of us, she’s the only monarch we’ve ever known, and leaves such an outstanding legacy.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “I am deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty the Queen has died.

“I know people across Batley and Spen will be mourning her passing and remembering her long and loyal service to the nation.

“For over 70 years she helped strengthen our communities and bind the nation together.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood added: “It is with deep sadness that we now mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For many of us, she was an enduring figure, and for my colleagues and I, a constant presence within political life and daily Parliamentary procedure. Her loss will be keenly felt, not just here, in the UK but in many countries across the world.

“On behalf of my constituents, I want to thank Her Majesty for her decades of commitment to serving the United Kingdom.

“God Save the King.”

Paul Ellis, President of Dewsbury Chamber Trade, said: “On behalf of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to King Charles and his family on the very sad passing of his dear Mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“The Queen over her 70 years reign had always been a great supporter to Trade, Manufacturers and Industry in our Country. We now say our final farewell and thank you.”

Dewsbury Community Activist, Tanisha Bramwell, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of HM Queen Elizabeth II passing. It is in her death that we truly recognise the monumental sacrifices she made for us, the United Kingdom and Common Wealth.“It is within my own role of community engagement and campaigning for a better tomorrow that I feel such a personal loss to a true leader, inspiration and pioneer. I am in awe of her dedication to public duties.“Ma’am, your country thank you for your service and duty, for your sacrifices and courage, for your empathy and love.”

86-year old Derk Greenwood from Cleckheaton expressed how he felt very tearful when he heard that Her Majesty had died.

He said: “The Queen has done so much good for all these years. Every country she visited, everybody always cheered for her.

“She has been a good Queen, she has done everything. I am very grateful.”

Floral tributes at Longcauseway, Dewsbury.

86-year-old Derk Greenwood from Cleckheaton.

Prayers and Vigil service at Dewsbury Minster.