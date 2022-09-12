News you can trust since 1858
His Majesty King Charles III officially announced as the new Monarch with Kirklees Proclamation

Dewsbury councillor, the Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed has officially announced the new Monarch, King Charles III, to the people of the district with the local Proclamation.

By Jessica Barton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:30 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:01 pm

In accordance with Buckingham Palace royal protocol, the Proclamation is the formal announcement of the new Monarch.

The Primary Proclamation took place on September 10, at St. James’s Palace in London, before cascading throughout the nation.

A local Proclamation was then made by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed (Dewsbury South) at Huddersfield Town Hall yesterday (September 11) along with similar ceremonies during the afternoon across West Yorkshire.

The Kirklees Proclamation was made by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

The Proclamation read as follows: “Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

“We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us. Given at St. James’s Palace on the tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-two.

“God Save The King.”

All Kirklees town halls, including Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton, are open for people wishing to sign the books of condolence between 9am and 5pm.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed and Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke.

To sign the online book of condolence, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/london-bridge/book-of-condolences.aspx

The Queen: Official statement from the Mayor of Kirklees
The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, signing the book of condolence at Dewsbury Town Hall.
