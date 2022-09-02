Dewsbury MP in contact with the Pakistan High Commission after devastating floods
Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood is working closely with the Pakistan High Commission after the country was left devastated by severe floods.
It has been reported that 33 million people have been affected by the flash floods and that the disaster has claimed more than 1,100 lives.
Mr Eastwood revealed: "The devastation we have seen in Pakistan has been deeply saddening and my thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy.
"I have been working with the Pakistan High Commission in relation to fundraising and once the new Prime Minister is in place I will be talking to them about the amount of aid that will be made available."
If you or your family and friends have been affected by the floods in Pakistan or you are aware of any local charities or appeals which are assisting by offering aid, please contact us by emailing [email protected]