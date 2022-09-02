Dewsbury MP in contact with the Pakistan High Commission after devastating floods

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Mark Eastwood in Dewsbury town centre

It has been reported that 33 million people have been affected by the flash floods and that the disaster has claimed more than 1,100 lives.

Mr Eastwood revealed: "The devastation we have seen in Pakistan has been deeply saddening and my thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy.

"I have been working with the Pakistan High Commission in relation to fundraising and once the new Prime Minister is in place I will be talking to them about the amount of aid that will be made available."