Coolio: Watch this fascinating video from when the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ star performed in Batley

After it was announced yesterday (September 28) that Artis Leon Ivey Jr, known professionally as Coolio, died unexpectedly at age 59, we have taken a look back to when he performed live in Batley.

The video shows Coolio - who started making music in the 1980’s - performing live at the old Batley Frontier, which used to be located on Bradford Road, on Saturday, November 24, 2012.

The footage also shows Coolio interacting with the crowd, meeting fans and signing autographs.

Coolio at the old Frontier nightclub in Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coolio - who is best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta's Paradise – was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's LA house, his manager Jarez Posey told US media.

According to TMZ, the rapper died of a suspected heart attack, although an official cause is yet to be determined.