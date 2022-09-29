News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Coolio: Watch this fascinating video from when the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ star performed in Batley

This fascinating footage shows the Grammy Award winning rapper performing live at the old Frontier nightclub in Batley in November 2012.

By Jessica Barton
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:00 pm

After it was announced yesterday (September 28) that Artis Leon Ivey Jr, known professionally as Coolio, died unexpectedly at age 59, we have taken a look back to when he performed live in Batley.

The video shows Coolio - who started making music in the 1980’s - performing live at the old Batley Frontier, which used to be located on Bradford Road, on Saturday, November 24, 2012.

The footage also shows Coolio interacting with the crowd, meeting fans and signing autographs.

Coolio at the old Frontier nightclub in Batley.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Coolio - who is best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta's Paradise – was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's LA house, his manager Jarez Posey told US media.

According to TMZ, the rapper died of a suspected heart attack, although an official cause is yet to be determined.

Read More

Read More
Coolio death: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper dead at 59 - cause of death, net worth ...
Coolio meeting fans at the old Frontier nightclub in Batley.