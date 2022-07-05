Boris Johnson suffers two huge resignations - Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid - from his cabinet

The Chancellor and Health Secretary quit this evening after the Prime Minister apologised for his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it was said he had forgotten being told about former allegations against the former Deputy Chief Whip.

Both men pointed to public expectations of public office as they shared their resignation notes on Twitter this evening.

Richmond MP Mr Sunak said he had "come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this".

He wrote: "To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision I have not taken lightly.

"However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this might be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I'm resigning."

Minutes earlier, Mr Javid had said British people [...] rightly expect integrity from their Government.”

Former leadership candidate Mr Javid said: “The tone you set as a leder and the values you represent reflect on your colleagues, your party, and ultimately the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.