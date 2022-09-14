Residents and customers gathered at The Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane last Thursday night, where a candle was lit, put in a lantern and placed on the memorial - which is located in the grounds of the pub - by Captain Matthew Totton.

Landlord of The Old Colonial, Tim Wood, explained how the memorial is for people who gave their lives to “freedom and democracy”, something which The Queen stood for throughout her entire reign.

Tim said: “After hearing of Her Majesty’s passing, a few people gathered here in the evening, we lit a candle and put it in a lantern on the memorial. That candle has been lit ever since.

The lantern place on the memorial at The Old Colonial.

“We were all saddened by the news. On occasions of crisis The Queen has been a reassurance and a figurehead for us all to take comfort in.

“She is arguably the nation's favourite grandmother.”

Captain Totton, who has met The Queen on several occasions, said: “She has done so much for our country and I thought it was poignant that me and my son went up to see Tim and lay the candle.

“For me personally, I have served for the Queen for the last 25 years and I have seen what she has done for this country.

Captain Matthew Totton meeting Prince Harry.

“She is a hero to all our forces and I don’t know anyone who isn't proud to serve under her.”

However, this was just the first step of paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as The Old Colonial prepare to open up the pub on Monday (September 19).

Tim added: “On the bank holiday Monday there will be a gathering of like-minded souls.

“We are catering and there will be a free glass of port after the funeral.

“Any profits that we make will be going towards the local Crown of Crowd Fund, which is a charity set up to look after ex-crown service personnel.

“Everyone is welcome and won't be turned away.”