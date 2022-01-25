3,500 council house tenants to receive free energy-saving health checks

Surveyors can recommend the most efficient settings for boilers, identify repairs which can reduce thermal loss, as well as tips on how to stay warm.

As part of the council’s commitment to addressing climate change, it has teamed up with the charity Groundwork, Yorkshire’s “Green Doctors”, to help find ways of providing affordable warmth and energy-saving solutions for social housing tenants.

The scheme is open to 3,500 houses across Kirklees and is designed to help check tenants’ energy tariffs to make sure they are not overpaying for their energy.

Councillor Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “At a time when energy prices are expected to rise significantly, I am pleased to be working with Groundworks Yorkshire Green Doctors to help save our tenants money on their energy bills.

“This partnership also coincides with the council’s target of becoming carbon neutral by 2038.

“These property inspections will help shape our low carbon housing strategy and help us plan for the next ten years as we introduce low carbon measures to our housing stock.”

With gas and electricity bills expected to rise sharply this year, there is no better time for tenants in social housing to take advantage of this free service, to help save money on their bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Simon Kilshaw, Green Doctor manager, said: “Our aim with the Green Doctor scheme has been to support people who are most vulnerable to rising energy costs.

“Since the scheme was launched we have helped over 60,000 households shave many hundreds of pounds off their energy bills.

“With the extension of our scheme to Kirklees social housing residents, it is satisfying to learn we can help more households stay warm, stay well, and save money on their household bills as well as contribute to carbon reduction goals.”