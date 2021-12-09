Mr Christmas presented with 'The Key to Batley' at lights switch-on

Richard Martin, back row in the hi-vis jacket, chairman of the Batley Christmas lights committee, was presented with 'The Key to Batley' in recognition of decades of voluntary work in the town

Richard Martin was presented with “The Key to Batley” in recognition of decades of voluntary work in and around the town.

Local artist and volunteer Donna Ramsden created the ornamental key after fellow volunteer Bilal Mayat, known locally as “Batley Man”, suggested Richard deserved some kind of tribute.

The presentation of the key came as a surprise to Richard, and Donna and Bilal presented the key on the stage at the event with the help of the event’s compère, Graeme Rayner.

'The Key to Batley', which was presented to Richard Martin

Graeme, a semi-professional stand up comedian, is also Richard’s son-in-law and said: “When Bilal and Donna suggested we do this, I was thrilled.

"Richard has been a tireless volunteer for so many years and often does so in the background, shying away from accepting thanks.

"He’s very selfless in nature and had we told him in advance of the plan, he’d have gently forbidden us from doing it.

"He is an example to us all, and is the reason why I have done voluntary work in the past.”

Bilal said: “He is an absolutely fantastically wonderful person who is always smiling come rain or shine, particularly when he is volunteering in now his Batley.”

Donna has produced other pieces of artwork for projects Richard has volunteered for.

She said: ”When Bilal first contacted me and asked me if I would make something for Richard as a thank you for all the years he has given towards helping the community, I jumped at the chance.

"On a personal level Richard has helped to grow my confidence as an artist more than I can tell you. He’s always been very supportive and I don’t think he even realises just how important that’s been for me particularly.

"I had the idea of ‘The Keys to Batley Town’ and thought it was absolutely the right way to go."

The key itself is purely symbolic and, unlike in other towns, does not come with any rights, although Graeme joked during the presentation that “it means Richard can drive a flock of sheep through the town centre every Tuesday and can get a free cake from Granthams’s Bakery once a week”.

Richard moved to Batley in 1980 and his voluntary work includes several years as a governor at Batley Parish School (a position he still holds), several years as church warden in two spells at All Saints Church (a position he still holds), volunteering at Covid vaccination and test centres, volunteering for the Royal Voluntary Society, sitting on the Batley Business Association committee, the Batley Community Alliance, the Memorial Gardens, collecting for Christian Aid, sitting on the committee of the Batley Festival, volunteering at Batley Vintage Day and various other projects and causes.

After receiving the award, Richard said: “I was surprised – I had no idea they were planning this – and very moved.

"However, events like Christmas lights and the other voluntary work I do are all a team effort, they don’t happen without the work of many people giving their time and energy.