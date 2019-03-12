MP backs big Spring clean

A sherriff is cleaning up the town – MP Paula Sherriff.

The Dewsbury MP has arranged litter picks around her constituency in support of this year’s Great British Spring Clean, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The campaign, which runs from Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, April 23, will see up to half a million people taking action to clean up streets, parks and beaches across the country.

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep and in 2018 around 370,000 #LitterHeroes collected more than 630,000 bags of rubbish.

Paula Sherriff MP said: “I think this is a marvellous idea, so I’m calling on my fabulous constituents to come out and be ‘part of the pick’ with me on Saturday 30 March.

“I’ll be holding four litter picks – one in Mirfield, one in Dewsbury, one in Kirkburton, and one in Denby Dale.

“If you’d like to get involved please send me an email on paula@paulasherriff.org.uk.”

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The Great British Spring Clean is an opportunity for the millions of people who care about the environment on their doorstep to do something positive that will make a visible difference.

“Regardless of politics, everyone can agree that tackling the litter pollution that despoils our country is something we should all support and it is fantastic to have the support of Paula Sherriff MP to help us reach our target of getting 500,000 people out, taking action to clean up every corner of the country.”