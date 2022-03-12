More than 100 firefighters tackle large blaze at industrial estate in Dewsbury
More than 100 firefighters and specialist officers have been tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Dewsbury overnight.
Crews from across West Yorkshire were called to the scene at Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate, Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe, just after 11pm last night (Friday).
At its height, 15 pumps and three aerial appliances along with various other specialist resources, including hose laying equipment and a high volume pump, were tackling the fire, which involved heavy machinery and stacks of scrap metal.
The fire has now been reduced to eight fire engines and one aerial ladder platform
Residents and businesses in the area are being advised to keep all doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.