Missing teenage girls Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore could be in Dewsbury

Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds who could be in Dewsbury.

By James Carney
Published 25th Apr 2023, 19:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 19:11 BST

Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore are believed to be together.

Evie is 13 and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing a black padded jacket with a Canadian Goose logo on the left arm.

Evie Hopkins (L) and Chloe Moore (R) have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Picture: WYPEvie Hopkins (L) and Chloe Moore (R) have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Picture: WYP
Chloe is 14 and is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and also of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a white top.

She is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas, as well as Dewsbury and may also use the name of Chloe Johnson.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Evie and Chloe and are making enquiries to locate them.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or use the 101LiveChat website on the West Yorkshire Police website.

