A missing boy aged 16 has been found dead in woods in Dewsbury.

Kieran Wood, from Dewsbury, had been reported missing from home on Friday afternoon.

A member of the public found his body on Saturday morning in woods off Heckmondwike Road.

An ambulance attended and Kieran was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.