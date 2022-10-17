Missing Batley boy found 'safe and well' says West Yorkshire Police
Missing teen Amaan Boddy from Batley has been found ‘safe and well’ West Yorkshire Police have said today (Monday October 17).
By Kara McKune
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fifteen year-old Amaan Boddy - who was last seen in Staincliffe, Batley - was reported missing at 8pm yesterday (October 16).
West Yorkshire Police has announced online that the teenager was discovered ‘safe and well’ earlier today.
No comments on his whereabouts have been shared by the force.