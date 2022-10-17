News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing Batley boy found 'safe and well' says West Yorkshire Police

Missing teen Amaan Boddy from Batley has been found ‘safe and well’ West Yorkshire Police have said today (Monday October 17).

By Kara McKune
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fifteen year-old Amaan Boddy - who was last seen in Staincliffe, Batley - was reported missing at 8pm yesterday (October 16).

West Yorkshire Police has announced online that the teenager was discovered ‘safe and well’ earlier today.

No comments on his whereabouts have been shared by the force.

Batley teenager Amaan Boddy has been found.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
West Yorkshire Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Batley
BatleyWest Yorkshire PoliceStaincliffe