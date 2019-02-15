Mirfield teacher asks schools to join Restart a Heart campaign

A Mirfield teacher who used cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a three-year-old is appealing to the county’s secondary schools to take part in Restart a Heart Day 2019.

Frances Hammond brought little Maryam Ugradar back to life after she fell into a pond in the back garden of her home in Mirfield last year.

The PE teacher is keen to use her story to encourage schools to register for Restart a Heart Day on Wednesday 16 October 2019 when Yorkshire Ambulance Service hopes to provide CPR training to 30,000 students in one day!

Frances, works at Queensbury Academy in Bradford, which will be one of the first schools to register for the this year’s event, said: “I know from personal experience that CPR training is so important because it gives people the skills and confidence to save someone’s life.

“I would like to appeal to all Yorkshire’s secondary schools to take part in Restart a Heart Day and provide their students with the training they need to make a massive difference to anyone who has a cardiac arrest.

“I see Maryam quite often as we are neighbours; she is four now, such a beautiful, happy smiling girl who is so full of life and that makes me feel so proud.”

Over the last five years on Restart a Heart Day, Yorkshire Ambulance Service has provided free CPR training to more than 105,000 youngsters at 72% of the secondary schools across Yorkshire.

Currently in the UK, less than one (8.6%) in ten people survive a cardiac arrest. If we achieved the same survival rates of countries like Norway (25%), where CPR is taught in schools, an additional 100 lives could be saved each week - the equivalent of approximately 5,000 every year.