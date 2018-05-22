Mirfield's new mayor promises task force for a brighter future

Mirfield has a new mayor in the form of local businessman and long-time community supporter Martin Ibberson.

As the founder of MyMirfield, Martin has spearheaded a support network for the village’s businesses, retailers, organisations, events and residents and organises events such as Christmas Lights Switch On, Carols Round The Tree, and the Community & Business Awards.

He said: “I am very proud and honoured to be nominated and voted to be the new Mayor of Mirfield. Mirfield is a great town, and I plan to serve it well, and hope I can help the town continue to grow.”

As is tradition, the Mayor chooses a local initiative to support. This year’s includes Little Deer Wood, based at Shepley Bridge Marina, which provides a wide range of outdoor activities for a full spectrum of abilities.

Martin has been a long supporter of introducing a ‘Town Team’, who would serve to represent all aspects of the town, from businesses to organisations, retailers to the arts, event organisers to council. The group, he says, would be entirely a-political and would be designed for the betterment of the town.

He said: ”It’s not a protest group, campaign group, lobbying group or a group for complaining – it’s a team for practical hands on deliverable ideas. It’s a team to make stuff happen. The first meeting will be held shortly with a view to organising a real, true Christmas Festival.”

Anyone interested in joining the group should contact him at mnibberson@gmail.com.