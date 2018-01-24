Mirfield residents rally against housing plan

Residents in Mirfield are set to lodge their opposition to a housing plan that would see a 'galling' three-storey building built on their road.

The Heavy Wollen Area's Planning Sub-Committee have put forward plans to build a number of retirement homes on an area of green space on Crowlees Road.

The plan is at odds with a handful of objections by the planning officer and no fewer than 15 letters of objection from local residents.

A letter put together by local campaigners says that "Its height, mass and unmistakably 'institutional' appearance will irrevocably decimate the character of our street and property values.

"It will irreversibly ruin the charm and appeal of our street."

They say that the apartment block and car park will "dominate the street", whilst questioning the council's refuse plans for the site.

Crowlees Road resident Sharon Todd is one of many residents in opposition to the plans.

She said, "There's no evidence that any of the committee have even been to take a proper look at the site.

"I understand that there needs to be more housing built in the area for the elderly. We do need it, but it doesn't need to be in that location."

It is also claimed that Calderdale Highways rendered the plan unacceptable given the increased traffic and changes in access.

A meeting to discuss the site will be held at the Town Hall in Dewsbury on Thursday.