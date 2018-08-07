Mirfield pair praise locals as they make it off Lombok

The efforts of locals on the Indonesian island of Lombok has been praised by two Mirfield women who were stranded there for three days.

Eva Hague, 22, and Megan Bradbury, 18, have made it off the island this morning (Wednesday), having arrived there just minutes before the 6.9 Richter quake took hold on Sunday.

A photo sent by Eva shows just a glimpse of the devastation on the island.

The tragedy killed dozens, leaving many more without homes.

The Mirfield pair have praised the incredible efforts of local residents and hoteliers who rallied round tourists forced to sleep on the streets for safety.

Having travelled inland to Mataram to escape Tsunami warnings, both women were bowled over by the kind-hearted nature of locals who donated pillows and bedding.

Speaking on Tuesday, Eva said: "They've been incredible. We're obviously stuck but people here have lost everything, their loved ones, their homes. This isn't about us.

Hotel staff have joined locals in providing bedding for stranded tourists to sleep on.

"But it's been amazing how kind a thoughtful people have been, particularly at the Aston Inn Mataram Hotel.

"They opened up the lobby for us to stay in, but we were told it was safer to stay outside in case another earthquake came.

"Before long hotel staff were laying out carpets, sheets and pillows to make us more comfortable.

"All the businesses are shut down and we keep getting blackouts, more earthquakes and so many aftershocks. In the face of all this chaos they've just been amazing."

Anyone wishing to donate money to the earthquake appeal can do so at https://redcross.give.asia/campaign/lombok-earthquake-response-public-appeal