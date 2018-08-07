Mirfield pair praise locals as they face another day on earthquake-ridden Lombok

The efforts of locals on the Indonesian island of Lombok has been praised by two Mirfield women stranded on the island for a third day.

Eva Hague, 22, and Megan Bradbury, 18, are stuck having arrived on the island just minutes before the quake took hold on Sunday

A photo sent by Eva shows just a glimpse of the devastation on the island.

The tragedy has killed dozens, leaving many more without homes.

The Mirfield pair have praised the incredible efforts of local residents and hoteliers who have rallied round tourists forced to sleep on the streets for safety.

Having travelled inland to Mataram to escape Tsunami warnings, both women have been bowled over by the kind-hearted nature of locals who have donated pillows and bedding.

Eva said: "They've been incredible. We're obviously stuck but people here have lost everything, their loved ones, their homes. This isn't about us.

Hotel staff have joined locals in providing bedding for stranded tourists to sleep on.

"But it's been amazing how kind a thoughtful people have been, particularly at the Aston Inn Mataram Hotel.

"They opened up the lobby for us to stay in, but we were told it was safer to stay outside in case another earthquake came.

"Before long hotel staff were laying out carpets, sheets and pillows to make us more comfortable.

"All the businesses are shut down and we keep getting blackouts, more earthquakes and so many aftershocks. In the face of all this chaos they've just been amazing."

Eva and Megan had attempted to catch a flight out of Lombok this morning, but found that their flight had been oversubscribed. Having booked a flight to Bali, they'll try again tomorrow.