Mirfield housing plan thrown out in victory for residents

Residents of Crowlees Road are celebrating a victory over the planning committee after plans to build a three-storey retirement home was thrown out.

Objections from the planning officer and 15 letters of objection had preceded a 1pm meeting at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Six residents spoke to protest the plans, which were outvoted by seven votes to one.

Campaigner Sharon Todd said, "I'm delighted that common sense has prevailed.

"There still may be a five bedroom house built on the site, planning has been approved for that, but that is less of a concern.

"It would be in keeping with the area - it's a family home that will be situated in an area full of family homes.

"It's been a good outcome."