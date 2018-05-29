Mirfield charity gets cooking with £1,000 donation

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, has helped Upper Hopton Community Association get cooking thanks to a £1,000 donation.

NGN donated the funds to the community association after our engineers spotted the charity while they were carrying out a gas mains replacement project in the area.

A representative for the charity told them that they needed a new range cooker, so they could continue to host local events and rent out Croft House Community Centre.

The charity, based in Upper Hopton, Mirfield, was established in 1980 to organise events and maintain the village hall.