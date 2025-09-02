A charity event taking place in Mirfield this week will feature a magician and local singer.

The charity afternoon tea party will take place on Saturday, September 6, from noon, to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity and The Kirkwood hospice.

The event has been arranged by Rachel Smith, who was born and lives in Mirfield, taking place in her garden.

Rachel – who has two sons – was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, and was later diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Rachel (left) with local singer Karen Clegg.

After leaving Mirfield at 19 to join the Royal Air Force, Rachel returned with her sons to work as a primary school teacher and a respite foster carer.

She said the charities “are good causes that are close to my heart.”

The event will include food and drink, a performance by local singer Karen Clegg at 1pm, and an appearance by John Danbury – a magician – at 2pm.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes including beauty vouchers, a restaurant voucher, and a gift voucher to redeem against a holiday at Tivoli Travel.

Rachel put on her first event in 2014, which was a standard Macmillan Coffee Morning event.

She said: “Then in 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer, which was a bit of a shock.”

“They grew from coffee mornings to be larger events like they are now,” she added.

In the early years, around 20 or 30 people would attend the events.

She said the events “have grown over the years”, and that “over 100 people came through the door last year.”

For more information about the event, Rachel can be contacted on 07905096111.