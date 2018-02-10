Mirfield builder proves he has pride in the job after scooping award

Mirfield builder Nigel Smith has become the first ‘small builder’ in Yorkshire to be declared a Supreme Winner at NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards – making him one of the best in Britain!

Nigel plays a key role in the £30 million redevelopment of a derelict brownfield site in Mirfield and works as on-site manager for family-run Darren Smith Homes.

The award acknowledges Nigel’s outstanding onsite management at Darren Smith’s latest project St Paul’s Lock.

Nigel, 49, said: “I am stunned and delighted to have won this top award and it’s a huge boost for both me personally and also for Darren Smith Homes as we pride ourselves on building homes of outstanding quality, with standards that are second to none.

“I’ve been in the building trade for nearly 35 years and I was probably about 11 years old when I first started helping my father and then brother, Darren, during weekends and school holidays.

“Darren and I used to joke that we were just a couple of brickies who had built a few houses, but we always prided ourselves on quality, professionalism and attention to detail. This award is a brilliant testament to how far we have come.”