Mirfield Agricultural Show and other Kirklees organisations come together to mark introduction of ‘Martyn’s Law’

Numerous organisations across Kirklees have come together to mark the introduction of “Martyn’s Law”.

Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017. In his honour, “Martyn’s Law” is soon to be introduced to help prevent injury or loss of life from future acts of terrorism.

Businesses, schools and health providers in Kirklees were among those who attended an event to hear about “Martyn’s Law” - also known as the Terrorism Protection of Premises Bill - and how they can implement it in their spaces.

“Martyn’s Law” means that organisations will need to consider the terrorism threat to their venues and take appropriate steps to better prepare and respond to a terrorist attack.

Martyn Hett. Photo: Greater Manchester Police

The Kirklees Multi-Agency Protect and Prepare Group partnership hosted the event to raise awareness of the new law.

Speakers included Kirklees Council, Counter Terrorism Policing North East, and Figen Murray, Martyn’s mother and the driving force behind the new law.

The event also gave the Multi-Agency Protect and Prepare Group the opportunity to hear from local partners about the support they needed to make “Martyn’s Law” work effectively.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for corporate strategy, commissioning and public health, said: “It is in the aftermath of atrocities like the Manchester Arena terrorist attack that we are able to see more clearly what action needs to be taken to prevent them happening again.

Attendees at the 'Martyn's Law' event at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield

“A tragedy such as this brings into clear focus the duty we all have to look out for things that don’t feel right and, most importantly, to report them.

“Even things that seem insignificant could save lives – we need to trust our instincts when something just seems out of place.

“‘Martyn’s Law’ has come about from an unthinkable event and the bravery of Martyn’s family and it will undoubtedly help protect us all in the future.

“Bringing local partners together and hearing from the speakers has helped us all to see how ‘Martyn’s Law’ can be applied in practical terms.

“This isn’t just a piece of legislation, it’s a promise from local organisations that they will work with the Protect and Prepare Group, and other local partners, to make Kirklees as prepared as it can be in the event of a terrorist attack.”

Stuart Naisbitt, head of facilities for Mirfield Agricultural Show, was among those who attended the event.

He said: “I found the content of the event both moving and informative.

“I can only feel compassion and admiration for Figen Murray for having the courage to speak about the terrible act at the Manchester Arena in which she lost her son.

“The gentlemen from Counter Terrorism Policing North East brought home the need for vigilance and ensuring our event is as safe as reasonably practicable for attendees.

“Since the event I have [arranged] a short presentation to the [Mirfield Agricultural] show committee and will be rolling out ACT training to both Mirfield Agricultural Show and Town Council.