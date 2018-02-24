Minster congregation joins drive to highlight Fairtrade Fortnight

Members of the congregation at Dewsbury Minster will be participating in the annual Fairtrade Fortnight campaign which runs from next Monday (26 February) to Sunday 11 March.

Members of the Minster are aiming to raise awareness of the availability of goods which have been fairly traded, giving producers in all countries around the world a fair price for their goods and a fair wage for their work.

The campaign is promoted by many development agencies including CAFOD, Christian Aid, Tearfund, Traidcraft, SCIAF and the Mothers Union.

Anne Robinson at Dewsbury Minster said: “Fairly traded tea, and coffee along with the sugar are regularly used for refreshments in several Dewsbury churches.

“Many churches also regularly sell Traidcraft fairly traded goods, while supermarkets and high street shops are beginning more and more to offer these goods to their customers, often producing their own brands.

“We plan also to raise awareness of these issues in schools so that the next generation of adults may grow up with a concern for a fair deal for all in our world.”