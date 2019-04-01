MCard ticket scheme goes paperless

Travelling on any bus or train in West Yorkshire just got a whole lot easier.

The West Yorkshire Ticketing Company, responsible for MCard, the multi-operator ticketing scheme has announced that rail users will no longer require paper counterparts when they top up their rail travel on a smart MCard.

Rail ticket machines, Travel Centres and Payzones will stop issuing rail counterparts from this month as rail ticket inspectors will use smartcard readers to scan and validate MCards.

Richard Armitage, chair of the West Yorkshire Ticketing Company, said: “This is great news for MCard. We’ve worked closely with rail operators to ensure their ticket inspectors have the technology to validate smartcards. Now all customers need is their MCard to travel on the bus and train. No paper counterparts are required.”

Visit m-card.co.uk for further information.