Man's body found in Cleckheaton reservoir after police called to safety concern
A body has been found in a reservoir in Cleckheaton after police were called to concern for a man's safety.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:16 pm
Officers were called out to Mann Dam reservoir, near St Peg's Lane, at around 3.30pm today (Monday).
They located the body of a man in the water.
Enquiries are ongoing but the man's death is not currently being treated as suspicious, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing this evening following the sudden death of a man in Cleckheaton.
"Officers attended a call of concern for the safety of a man at about 3.32pm this afternoon, and located the body of an adult male in water at a location locally known as Mann Dam.
"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious."