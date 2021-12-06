Man's body found in Cleckheaton reservoir after police called to safety concern

A man's body has been found in a Cleckheaton reservoir

Officers were called out to Mann Dam reservoir, near St Peg's Lane, at around 3.30pm today (Monday).

They located the body of a man in the water.

Enquiries are ongoing but the man's death is not currently being treated as suspicious, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing this evening following the sudden death of a man in Cleckheaton.

"Officers attended a call of concern for the safety of a man at about 3.32pm this afternoon, and located the body of an adult male in water at a location locally known as Mann Dam.