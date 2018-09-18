Man wanted on warrant over assault in Liversedge

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man in connection with an assault in Liversedge.

Kirklees Safeguarding would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of 32-year-old Christopher Doyle.

A spokesperson said efforts to locate him have been going on across Kirklees for weeks.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180255649.